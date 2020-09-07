Unique chance to own one of Shrewsbury's most sought-after homes

Cadogan House, on The Mount, is a stunning Georgian family home, the likes of which is rarely seen on the market according to Kate Goddard, senior sales negotiator at Strutt & Parker.

Built on the former site of a 13th Century chapel, the house has been completely renovated and restored by the current owners, blending contemporary style and amenities with the home's traditional features.

Draped in ivy and wisteria, it presents an idyllic image in a secluded spot on one of Shrewsbury's most sought after residential areas.

Ms Goddard said the renovation work carried out by the current owners to modernise the property was unique for something of its scale and setting.

"It is quite a rarity for something of this size and calibre to come up in Shrewsbury itself," she said.

"The owners have been quite masterful in their creation, they have an eye for it and they are very unique in what they have created – it is beautifully balanced with the original features."

The kitchen in Cadogan House

The listing describes an "impressive central hallway, with three principle reception rooms and two smaller, cosier rooms".

The dual aspect drawing room features an open fire and there is a dining room linked to the kitchen via a study.

For those interested in balancing fitness and pleasure the house features a cellar with a home gym, training pool and a wine cellar.

One of the reception rooms

The first floor includes a principle bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing area, another two bedrooms, a family bathroom and an office, while the second floor has another three bedrooms, a family bathroom, a playroom and a cinema room.

The listing adds: "It is exquisitely presented throughout with individually styled rooms, offering a versatile layout that lends itself for comfortable every-day family living and larger scale entertaining, while having the space to create secondary accommodation if required in the former stable block (subject to gaining the necessary permissions)."

One of the bedrooms

Ms Goddard said they had already received good interest in the property, which has only been on the market for just over a week.

She added that they expected considerable interest from outside the area, due to the county becoming increasingly popular with people wanting to invest in quality of life.