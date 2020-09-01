Shropshire villagers urged to 'shout it loud' to oppose housing plans

Residents in Cressage say plans to make the village a “community hub” and build potentially 160 houses as part of the Shropshire Local Plan would be disastrous due to the lack of infrastructure and services to accommodate more people.

Currently the village is classed as “open countryside”, meaning planners should avoid building there unless they can satisfy “special circumstances” such as a proposal being of exceptional quality or innovative in its nature.

The Local Plan consultation suggests that the village should become a “community hub” as part of the Much Wenlock Place Plan, making it easier for planners to gain permission to build.

But campaigners claim the classification was flawed, as Cressage does not have a church, library or pharmacy. A letter has been circulated to residents to fight against the proposal and respond to Shropshire Council’s Regulation 18 pre-submission draft consultation.

It says: “This local plan consultation wants to change that and make us a community hub.

“The last time this was proposed, over 300 residents responded saying they didn’t want to become a hub.

“It’s clear we don’t have the infrastructure or services to accommodate the number of houses that community hub status would bring. So what can you do?

“When you respond, shout it loud. Tell them you want to remain open countryside.

“Tell them we have a doctors surgery that is full and a school who had to hire extra teachers this year because of full class sizes. Obviously the choice is yours and yours alone. If you want housing then that’s your choice and you should respond accordingly.”

To view or comment on the Regulation 18 consultation visit shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/reg-18-pre-submission-draft-local-plan-consultation/. Responses must be submitted by 5pm on September 30.