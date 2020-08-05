Public consultation launched on Shropshire Council's vision for housing

A six-week consultation into the council’s draft housing strategy begins today and runs until September 16.

The council says ensuring everyone in Shropshire has a roof over their head is a key aim. Its plan includes meeting current and future needs of the county's growing population and ensuring those who can't access open market housing have somewhere to live.

It says all housing must be well-designed, decent homes of high quality.

"This will protect Shropshire’s unique urban and rural environments and ensure it is a great place to live," the vision said.

It wants a mix of housing in both town and countryside, saying: "All Shropshire residents have access to the ‘right home in the right place’ to support and promote their health and wellbeing throughout their lives."

Preventing households from becoming homeless is another key aim.

The council also says ensuring that there is enough housing to help businesses to attract their workforce will help economic growth and wants to work to minimise the environmental impact of housing in the county.

The strategy will be supported by a detailed action plan outlining short, medium and long-term actions.

Key issue

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and strategic planning, said: “The council already has a leading role in housing, but we recognise that we don’t have control over all actions and activities relating to housing provision. The vision set out in the draft strategy is about working collaboratively across the public sector, private sector and communities.

“The purpose of this consultation is to seek views on the vision and related objectives, and how these can be achieved. Housing is a key issue for Shropshire and I encourage everyone to look at the draft strategy and feed in their thoughts.”

"All comments will be carefully considered and used to inform the final version of the strategy, which will be considered by the council’s Cabinet in the autumn," Councillor Macey said.

The consultation into the council’s draft housing strategy runs until September 16 at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/draft-housing-strategy-2020-2025-consultation or by requesting a hard copy of the documents on 01743 254633.

The six objectives in the draft strategy are: