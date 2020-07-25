Link to region's history on market for £1 million

Victorian mansion Summerfield Park was built for a Welsh industrialist and later bought by the Hamer family dynasty before being lived in by one of the country’s leading politicians and barristers.

Summerfield Park, overlooking the market town of Llanidloes in Powys, close to the source of the River Severn, was built for flannel industrialist Thomas Jones before it was bought by Edward Hamer, who had established the famous Hamer Welsh meat wholesalers.

Described as one of the finest houses in the area, the six-bedroom mansion, with four large attic rooms, sits on a hillside in its own parkland, complete with a separate one-bedroom courtyard cottage, gardens and grounds leading to 13.2 acres. It also has a stable block which could be converted for holiday lets, subject to planning approval.

Summerfield Park overlooks Llanidloes

Andrew Turner, a partner at Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd, who are selling the property on behalf of its owners, said: “The term ‘rare opportunity’ can often be overused. But the chance to buy such a stunning property with so many historic connections in Mid Wales is really a rare one.”

The names associated with Summerfield Park also include Lord Hooson, the famous Welsh Liberal MP and barrister, who was married to Lady Hooson, daughter of industrialist and public figure Sir George Hamer, who had previously lived in the house. He also served as Lord Lieutenant for the area.

Overlooking Llanidloes and the surrounding Montgomeryshire countryside, the property is reached through a tree-lined driveway and gardens. Many of the trees are giant sequoia trees reaching more than 50 metres in height.

Wealth

Advertising

The property was built by Richard Meredith in 1869 for Thomas Jones, who had set up flannel factories in the area. When his wealth diminished, it was sold to Edward Hamer who had established the famous Welsh mutton meat wholesale business.

It was then lived in by his son, Sir George Frederick Hamer, before his daughter Lady Hooson and her husband Emlyn Hooson QC moved into it and raised their family. He was MP for Montgomeryshire between 1963 and 1979 and a famous barrister and Recorder.

Today, the property is being sold on behalf of their daughters following the death of Lady Hooson in 2018. She had been mayor of Llanidloes, a leading district councillor in Montgomeryshire and a town councillor for many decades. She was pre-deceased by Lord Hooson in 2012.

Mr Turner added: “It was built in the Victorian style with two tone brickwork with sandstone sills, a pillared entrance and dressed slate roof.

“In addition to the large living rooms and bedrooms, it also includes an adjoining one-bedroom cottage and other outbuildings, including a stable block. These outbuildings could be converted for other use, such as holiday accommodation, subject to planning approval.”

He added: “The grounds are spectacular. They include established rhododendron and azalea bushes, large lawned areas, a former vegetable garden and a front terrace that enjoys views over the garden and surrounding pastureland.”