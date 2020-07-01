Council drive has improved private rented housing in Telford, says report

‘Better Homes For All’ was launched by Telford & Wrekin Council in February 2018.

It set out to improve the quality of accommodation for people who privately rent in the borough by supporting good landlords while cracking down on the bad.

During that time the council has worked with landlords and letting agents and helped hundreds of tenants with a wide variety of issues.

A report to be presented to Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet, when it meets on July 9, lists the achievements of Better Homes For All over those two years. They include more than 250 houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) being licensed and two prosecutions brought for poor HMO standards.

Almost 100 landlords have signed up to the council’s landlords accreditation scheme, and more than 800 tenants reporting concerns including with their tenancy, landlord or property repair have been helped.

Other achievements have included addressing 97 referrals as a result of the council’s 'report a rogue' campaign and 425 enforcement notices issued to landlords to bring their properties up to standard.

Telford & Wrekin was also the first council in the country to secure a banning order on a landlord, preventing them from working in the property industry for up to five years.

390 empty properties

Advertising

The report recommends that Better Homes For All widens its focus to target bringing empty homes across the borough back into use and to tackle fuel poverty by offering further help for eligible vulnerable households to access energy-saving schemes.

The report highlights that there are 390 properties in the borough that have been empty for more than two years.

Working with property owners, the council wants to ensure that such properties are returned to a positive use.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “We have achieved so much by working closely with landlords and letting agents. Our officers guided them and continue to guide them on all the things they need to do to bring their properties up to standard and comply with all the laws.

Advertising

“When we had to take action, we did. Whether it was an enforcement notice to bring about a repair or improvement, or the banning of a landlord, we will do whatever it takes to make sure we protect and care for our residents.

“I would like to thank our officers for their hard work and commitment.”

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Eighty per cent of the homes we will have in 20 years’ time are already built. The Better Homes For All report shows how we are making the best use of our existing homes that are privately rented – and outlines what it will do for all housing in the future.

“The programme will include bringing empty residential properties back into use. It will also turn to further tackling fuel poverty by increasing take-up of energy efficient schemes and funding by widening eligibility for more vulnerable households for things like insulation and heating upgrades, paid for by energy companies."

For help with all aspects of housing, visit telford.gov.uk/housing