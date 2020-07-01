Decision to be made over 18 new houses for Newtown

The application at the former Red Dragon pub and Newtown youth centre site on Plantation Lane will be discussed at a meeting of the planning committee tomorrow.

The buildings have already been demolished to make way for the scheme.

The application will be decided by the committee as the application has been made by PCC’s affordable housing team.

The report on the planning application, said: “Having carefully considered the scheme, officers are satisfied that the proposed residential development is in accordance with planning policies.

“The scheme proposes the development of a site within a sustainable location whilst also contributing to the supply of affordable housing to meet the varied needs in the county. As such, the recommendation is one of approval.”

Originally PCC had thought that they could build many more homes on the site.

It is part of the council’s commitment to build 250 homes by 2023 in Powys.