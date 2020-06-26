Telford housing development fully reserved more than six months in advance

The new development, located off Snedshill Way, will see Nuplace create 37 two, three and four-bedroom homes ready to move into from winter 2020.

The site, named Rowan View, is jointly owned with Midlands’ Landlord which will also deliver a further 39 homes for a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, said: “Nuplace prides itself on offering quality homes for rent in great locations around the borough and we are delighted at how popular these new homes have been in Snedshill.

“This site builds on the success of the adjacent Nuplace site, where 39 properties were also reserved within four weeks back in 2018. Both of these new developments benefit from being close to the town centre, local shops, bus routes and also the train station, which make the site ideal for young families and people moving into the borough.”

Tenants Carra and Daniel have reserved their home at Rowan View and are now preparing for their move this winter.

They said: “For us, reserving off plan was the perfect opportunity to secure a brand new rental property in the area we wanted. It was important that we stayed in St Georges, so when we saw the new site being built we enquired straight away and were delighted when we reserved our new home.

“We will be moving into a bigger house, so reserving off plan has allowed us extra time to think about the furniture we need and to save – it has taken away additional stress and having to rush. We can’t wait to move in and have the extra bedroom for the children to enjoy their independence and with the security of living in a Nuplace home.”

Nuplace has also started building work at an additional development, Maple Fields in Dothill, which will bring the housing company's total rental portfolio to more than 400.