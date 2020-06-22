Telford landlord resuming lettings and repair work

Wrekin Housing Group said: “This week we have restarted our full repairs service.

“Our lettings are also open, gas servicing and other essential compliance work continues so if you are contacted, please allow us access to your property.

“Our delivery of care also continues.

“All services are being carried out in a Covid-secure way, keeping to a social distance and working in line with government guidance.

“If you have a repair that you have been holding off on reporting please get in touch so we can organise to come and visit you.

“When we do need to visit your home our teams are following the latest government advice on working in people’s homes.

“We will ask if you or anyone in your home is self-isolating, shielding or has symptoms of Covid-19.

“We will also ask you to keep to a social distance, this enables our trades to get on with their work in a safe environment while also keeping you safe.”