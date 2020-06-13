Councillor criticises 'lack of democracy' over Shrewsbury housing development

Elected members wanted to raise the issues of residents regarding phase two of the Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes Weir Hill development off London Road, which will be rubber stamped by the planning department using delegated powers without going to any planning committee on June 23.

Councillors have not been given a reason for the decision and have expressed frustration.

Tony Parsons, who represents Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton, said: "The chairman and vice chairman of the planning committee have decided that it won't go to planning committee, it will be dealt with by planning officers.

"So the voice of the whole community will not be heard. I was going to make representations on behalf of the Weir Hill Action Group. Now it will be decided by officers and that is a terrible shame. There is no excuse. We don't know what the reasons were.

"My view is that a development of this scale should always go to committee to be heard."

Shropshire Council granted the two housing firms permission to build 600 homes at the site in 2018.

Residents said the first phase of the development made their lives a misery due to hazardous muddy roads and debris being flung towards their properties. They submitted a formal complaint to the council. In March the authority said an enforcement case was opened but no formal action was taken.

Tony added: "When this plan went through its initial phase there were plans for them to put £50,000 forward for a cycle path from Preston Street to London Road. That's not in these plans. There are a lot of planning issues which should be heard in the open. It's basic democracy."

Ian Kilby, head of planning services at Shropshire Council, said: "The current application is for the reserved matters for the second phase of development. Whether a planning application is considered by committee or delegated to officers for consideration is a function of the council’s constitution and scheme of delegation.

"In this case the usual triggers for committee referral were not met and there is no objection from the town council to the reserved matters planning application."