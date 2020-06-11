Shropshire Council's lead for housing appointed from Birmingham

Jane Trethewey will also play a vital part in the authority's housing strategy, housing revenue account, Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STaR) and the council's ability to deliver leisure, culture and tourism in her new position, starting on August 10.

Jane, who has lived in Shropshire since 2014, is currently assistant director for housing development at Birmingham City Council and will take up the same role for homes and communities within Shropshire Council's Place directorate.

Working in Birmingham, she fronted the service which delivers a council house-building programme of 3,000 homes for sale and rent, as well as the city's private rented housing company InReach.

Jane will now focus her efforts on Shropshire Council's new housing company, Cornovii Developments.

Prior to her role with Birmingham City Council, she was central to the establishment and success of Wolverhampton City Council’s WV Living housing company, and set up the authority's first housing delivery programme in more than 30 years. She also led the delivery of the council’s first community-based supported living schemes in decades, working in partnership with Adult Social Care.

Jane said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with partners and communities across Shropshire to strengthen the support we provide through all of our services.

"It is now more important than ever to recognise and value the contributions our communities make to Shropshire life and vitality, as we respond to the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

Mark Barrow, executive director of Place with Shropshire Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jane to Shropshire Council and know that she will be a huge asset to the council. This is a really exciting time for Jane to be joining us, and her knowledge and experience will be invaluable.

Our new housing company Cornovii will shortly begin building houses, as will STaR Housing.

We’re soon to make a decision about the future development of swimming provision in Shrewsbury, we’re setting in place new leisure contracts, redesigning library services, and – crucially – looking at ways to drive tourism in the face of the current recession.

“I wish Jane every success in her new role and look forward to working with her.”

Before relocating to Shropshire in 2014 Jane spent, more than 20 years working for a number of London councils and housing associations in a variety of roles that included housing development, housing regeneration, housing strategy and housing management functions.

As well as this, she worked closely with housing associations and funders to enable new affordable homes to be built.