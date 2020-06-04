Estate agent appears on TV to talk about pull of Shropshire

Russell Griffin, co-director of Samuel Wood, was on BBC Breakfast to talk about the "surprisingly buoyant" market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Griffin said that demand was high, and Samuel Wood had been “twice as busy” as expected.

“The market has gone crazy,” he said. “There is a pent-up demand and during lockdown we had people registering and queuing to view properties. As soon as the Government announced they were lifting restrictions on the sector and moving house, the phones just didn’t stop ringing.

The story cited Shrewsbury as being a place people now want to move to from cities like London and featured a homebuyer who had moved from a cramped home in the Isle of Dogs, East London, to a bigger property in Shrewsbury.

Mark Hayward, Chief Executive of the NAEA Propertymark Board, said in the news story: “What we can’t predict is what the effect of the impending recession will have on employment and in certain areas that might be quite acute.”

Since reopening its branches, Samuel Wood has reported a far higher number of viewing requests than normal and a steady flow of exchanges and completions.