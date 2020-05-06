Former nursing home at Llandrinio could be converted into apartments

Villagers have until May 27, to have their say on the proposal, by Charanjit Singh.

He wants to convert the building into 20 individual apartments with parking spaces for 27 vehicles.

The consultation process is supposed to help inform the developer of views and opinions from residents before they go on to submit a formal planning application.

Powys County Councillor for Llandrinio, Lucy Roberts, has alerted residents that the consultation is taking place.

Councillor Roberts said: “Residents may be interested in this planning application and I’m happy to receive any comments which I can include in a response.”

Councillor Roberts believes that access to and from the site which was once the village rectory could be an issue due to poor visibility.

The agent, Martin Parish of The Planning Group Ltd, explained: “The applicant for Unity House, Llandrinio, is intending to apply for planning permission for conversion, change of use and minor extensions to previously approved nursing home.”

The ground floor would be converted into three studio apartments and nine one-bedroom apartments on the ground floor.

The first floor would be converted into five one-bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom apartments.

The second floor would become a two-bedroom apartment.

In a planning statement, Mr Parish, said: “Unity House provides a unique opportunity to provide smaller dwellings to satisfy local need for one/two bedroomed apartments.

“Not all local people can afford a family type house or have the time or health to maintain gardens.

“Unity House is a perfect location for those who wish to enjoy the area or downsize without the overheads associated with buying or renting a new build home.”

He added that smaller properties could be aimed at “older people.”

This is because the council has identified a need for more homes suitable for it’s ageing population.

Mr Parish points out that Unity House already has lifts there and a big part of the proposal is the ground floor apartments.

To have your say on the proposals email: info@planning-group.co.uk