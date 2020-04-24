Advertising
House prices fall in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales
House prices dropped slightly in Shropshire in February, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 0.76 per cent annual growth.
The average Shropshire house price in February was £216,310.71, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1 per cent decrease on January.
For Telford & Wrekin the average was £169,179.98, a one per cent decrease on January – but that is set against 1.88 per cent annual growth.
Powys fared poorly for the month with house prices crashing by 6.2 per cent for the month.
The large drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 4.9 per cent annual decline – the worst in Wales.
The average Powys house price in February was £177,931.02.
Scale
The figures all come before the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a significant effect on spending power and the world economy.
Advertising
Over the month, the picture was better than that across the West Midlands, where prices decreased 1.4 per cent, and Shropshire outperformed the 0.62 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Shropshire rose by £1,600 – putting the area 18th among the West Midlands’s 30 local authorities for annual growth.
In Telford & Wrekin the figure rose by £3,100 – beating Shropshire and taking 14th place in the West Midlands’s annual growth list.
The best annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where properties increased on average by 6.17 per cent, to £279,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Stratford-on-Avon dropped 4.6 per cent in value, giving an average price of £311,000.
Advertising
Owners of semi-detached houses fared worst in Shropshire in February – they dropped 0.3 per cent in price, to £198,923.79 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 1.22 per cent.
In Telford & Wrekin it was owners of detached houses who suffered the biggest dip – dropping 1.1 per cent in price, to £261,238.49 on average – compared to a rise of 1.37 per cent over the last year.
Occupiers
First-time buyers in Shropshire spent an average of £174,400 on their property – £1,200 more than a year ago, and £24,800 more than in February 2015.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £241,900 on average in February – 38.7 per cent more than first-time buyers.
For Telford & Wrekin first-time buyers spent an average of £138,600 – up £2,500 on a year ago, and £24,000 more than in February 2015.
Former owner-occupiers in the borough paid £191,100 on average in February – 37.9 per cent higher than first-time buyers.
Buyers paid 8.9 per cent more than the average price in the West Midlands (£199,000) in February for a property in Shropshire, while in Telford it was 14.8 per cent. Across the West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £230,000.
The most expensive properties in the West Midlands were in Stratford – £311,000 on average, and 1.4 times as much as in Shropshire, and 1.8 times Telford & Wrekin. Stratford properties cost 2.7 times as much as homes in Stoke (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average February sale price of £1.3 million could buy 15 properties in Burnley (average £85,000).
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.