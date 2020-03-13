'We are not naive enough to think that the threat is over,' says Oswestry hillfort campaigner

Controversial plans for 100 homes on land to the south of the ancient monument, off the Whittington Road, have been withdrawn by builders after a storm of protest over the fields close to the hillfort being zoned for development.

Archaeologist Dr George Nash, a spokesman for the Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort group (HOOOH, said while withdrawal of the current plans was great news, campaigners were not celebrating yet.

He said while the land remained in Shropshire Council's Samdev map - a blueprint for future development - there would always be a threat to the land.

"We are not naive enough to think that the threat is over," he said.

"We now hope that the local authority will look at its allocation and withdraw it from the Samdev,"

Dr Nash said that as well as its importance - being so close to the hillfort, the land's history probably went back to the Stone Age. It had also been used for First World War practise trenches for soldiers at the nearby Park Hall Army camp, training for the Western Front and in themselves an important part of Britain's history.

"Shropshire is a big county and there is plenty of brownfield land that could be used for housing," he added.

"Instead we are destroying our wonderful landscape. It is not too strong to say that what is happening is a rape of the countryside.

"We at HOOOH cannot relax until the land is taken out of the Samdev allocation for housing.

"There are plenty of other allocations for housing in the Oswestry area, this one should go."

Dr Nash said that Old Oswestry hillfort was a very special place and its setting should be preserved.

"You wouldn't dream of building a housing estate next to Stonehenge and yet the Oswestry hillfort is a scheduled monument like Stonehenge," he said.

"You would be able to see the housing from the hillfort and a development of 100 homes would definitely impact the immediate area.

"As visitors to the hillfort know it is a very special site with evocative views of our very beautiful, Shropshire landscape. We can not relax while there is an ongoing threat to the land."

The HOOOH group as been campaigning since the land was allocated for housing in 2011.