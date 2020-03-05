Telford homes plan looks set for approval despite traffic worries

Proposals for 94 homes to be built on land off Gatcombe Way, in Priorslee, drew objections from nearby residents over concerns about traffic on the roads, overcrowding and oversubscribed schools.

The development would see a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, as well as four bungalows.

A total of 25 per cent of the development would be affordable housing.

In a report to go to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee, officers said the development, by Lioncourt Home, was considered to be acceptable.

The report states: “Although the development will create additional traffic, it is not considered that this would cause sufficient detriment to warrant refusal of the application.

“The scale, design and layout of the development is considered acceptable and with a density of approximately 31 dwellings per hectare it would be consistent with other development approved in the surrounding area.

“The principle of residential development on this site is considered acceptable.”

The developer will also be expected to pay more than £510,000 in section 106 agreement funds, which will be used towards education and highways.

Councillor Veronica Fletcher, who represents Priorslee, objected to the plans.

She said they would cause issues with traffic moving to and from the site, and said there were not enough facilities.

She added there was only an hourly bus service nearby – with the nearest shop nearly two kilometres away – and schools were overcrowded.

Councillor Fletcher also raised concerns about the lack of community facilities. Nearly 30 residents had opposed the 94-house plans.

The plans now be will be considered by councillors.