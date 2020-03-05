Affordable houses in Bishop's Castle a boost for families

The 24-home development on the outskirts of the town will contain 12 new houses built under a shared ownership scheme to encourage more families to get on the property ladder.

The houses, at Ox Leasow, are part of a South Shropshire Housing Association scheme that is designed to help local people get on the housing ladder with half of the site being let by the housing association and the remaining site being offered for sale through Halls estate agents.

David Bryan-Jones, branch manager of Halls Bishop's Castle, said he expects demand to be strong.

"Interested parties must be able to demonstrate a connection to Bishops Castle and a housing need in the town, so directly benefitting people who need to live and work here," he said.

"Shared ownership doesn’t mean buying a house with your flatmates, it means you own a share of your home and the Housing Association owns the rest. You always have the option to increase the proportion you own and, when you go on to sell it, you will be entitled to the value of your stake.

"Shares are available from between 25 per cent and 75 per cent of the valuation price, which is £195,000 for the three-bed homes and £179,000 for the two-bed homes. This means purchase prices start from just £44,750 for a 25 per cent share."