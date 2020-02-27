Latest Telford Nuplace site is fully reserved

The new development at Rowan View, which is located off Snedshill Way in Snedshill, will see 37 two, three and four bedroom homes ready to move into from summer 2020.

The site is jointly owned by Midlands’ landlord Walsall Housing Group which will also deliver a further 39 homes for a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership.

These homes have not yet been launched.

Nuplace, which is wholly owned by Telford & Wrekin Council, is committed to delivering a ‘home for life’ quality rental option for individuals, couples and families.

Tenants Carra and Daniel Guryn have reserved their family home at Rowan View and are now preparing for their move this summer.

They said reserving off plan was the perfect opportunity to secure a brand new rental property in the area they wanted.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Nuplace prides itself on offering quality homes for rent in great locations around the borough and we are delighted at how popular these new homes have been in Snedshill.

“This site builds on the success of the adjacent Nuplace site, where 39 properties were also reserved within four weeks back in 2018.

"Both of these new developments benefit from being close to the town centre, local shops, bus routes and also the train station which make the site ideal for young families and people moving into the borough.”

Nuplace has also started building work at a further development in Dothill which will be launched this spring bringing Nuplace’s total rental portfolio to more than 400.

Anyone who is interested in renting a home with nuplace should visit nuplace.co.uk to search for a home to let or register to find out more.