Shropshire farmhouse raffle winner 'in shock' - see pictures of celebration and home

Jemma Nicklin will be the new owner of Shrubbery Farmhouse in Longnor, near Shrewsbury, after she bought two entries in the competition she spotted on Facebook.

The four-bedroom house, parts of which are around 300 years old, was sold by Michael Chatha through the draw after it failed to sell on the conventional property market.

Ms Nicklin, from Bilston, who is an admin assistant at community transport company Ring And Ride, found out she had won the house valued at £545,000 on Friday.

She said: “I’m still in shock. Not one single thought has processed in my head since the day I found out.

“I was looking through the photos and I said to my mum ‘Do you think I should have a go?’ and she said ‘Why not? You’ve got to be in it to win it’.

“I thought it looked so lovely. I’ve always loved the countryside, me and my family would go for walks in the countryside quite often. It’s got so much character.”

The farmhouse, which also features three bathrooms and a self-contained annexe, is nearly 40 miles away from her family home in Bilston.

Ms Nicklin said she does not know when she will move in to the property, adding that her family and friends have not yet come to terms with her enormous prize either.

Advertising

“I think it’s going to take years to get used to, it’s just one of those things you never expect to happen,” she said.

“My whole family are still in shock.

“It has just a crazy, crazy impact, one I could never have imagined.

“It’s life-changing.”

Advertising

'Absolutely mad'

Ms Nicklin said she was very grateful for Mr Chatha’s decision to put the house up for the competition.

She added: “There’s just never going to be enough words to thank him, he has changed my life.

“I’ll definitely invite him back around, the doors are always open for him.”

Mr Chatha, who works in marketing, decided to sell the house after his marriage came to an end.

As it had been on the market with two different estate agents for eight months but attracted no offers, the 54-year-old decided to start a website and launch the competition.

He told PA: “The whole competition went absolutely mad.

“The house had been on the market for £545,000 and we brought in £550,000 in the first seven days.

“We’ve given this house a lot of love over the last 17 years and it’s been a superb family home.

“We hoped the winner would be someone who was going to give it a lot of love and, having met Jemma and her lovely family, they are wonderful people and we’re so thrilled, really from the heart, that such lovely people have won the property.”

The raffle raised £680,000 after a total of 340,000 tickets were snapped up. Mr Chatha believes it is only the second time a house raffle in the UK has actually raised enough money for the house to be given away.

Mr Chatha added that all legal fees and stamp duty will be paid for Ms Nicklin using the money, some of which will also be used to finish minor repairs and upkeep of the house.

Donations will be made to the Hope House children’s hospice, as well as helping to fund substance and gambling addiction services run by Mr Chatha.