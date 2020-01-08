Bridgnorth retirement complex garden could become houses as 'old residents don't need open space'

Emlor Property No. 28 Ltd wants to build five homes in Bridgnorth down Innage Lane on "communal amenity space" which forms part of Churchill Retirement Living's 50 apartment complex, which is currently being developed after being given the green light last year.

Following a planning debacle consisting of an appeal and four separate applications dating back to 2016, a 19th century building was bulldozed on the site of the former William William's builders' merchants in December to develop the retirement homes.

But a separate application, which Bridgnorth Planning Committee is set to discuss on Thursday, has now been submitted for five homes to be built with 10 parking spaces and associated works.

It states that the parcel of land was set to be a garden for residents of the complex, but that their age means "there is not a need for large areas of open space".

It adds that "short walking tours" will instead be incorporated around the building and that "the removal of the additional private amenity area would not diminish the quality of accommodation for the residents."

Objecting to the application, Bridgnorth resident Chris Pugh said confusion was building around the plans for the site, which gives residents "little chance to understand".

Respect

He said: "I feel local residents are not being appropriately consulted about the future of this site.

Advertising

"We received a letter from Churchill in September informing us about the dates for development of their 50-bed older people's housing facility.

"Now this application is either additional or in place of the original plans for the site and we have received no information about this, other than the notice pinned to the makeshift fences around the building site."

He added: "I would urge that further time is given to consulting local residents before any decision is made about the future of the site, including the impact of further traffic and pollution next to two primary schools.

"The extra traffic will also cause further issues on the already dangerous junction between Innage Lane and North Gate.

"I am not opposed to developments, but they need to give respect to existing residents in the area and follow proper consultation process."

Churchill Retirement Living has been contacted for comment.