Shropshire landlord consultation extended

The aim of the project is to collect information that will allow the development of a private rental scheme designed to assist households which have approached the council for housing assistance and benefit landlords who let a property to people referred by the council.

It has been extended to January 31.

Laura Fisher, Shropshire Council housing services manager, said: "It is necessary to engage local landlords in the promotion of successful tenancies which benefit people who need rental housing as well as those who provide this important service.

"Working with our partners to create and maintain affordable rental homes is a priority area, if we are to reduce the number of people in temporary accommodation and provide families with good quality long term sustainable housing.

"I would encourage all landlords and property managers with rental property in Shropshire to complete the survey, which addresses barriers, obstacles and opportunities of working together."

Responses can be submitted by visiting shropshire.gov.uk or by emailing tellus@shropshire.gov.uk