Plans go in to replace derelict supermarket with apartment block

Plans have been lodged to have the former Budgens store in Ludlow bulldozed and replaced with a block of apartments with two retail units in the ground floor.

The supermarket, built in the 1980s, closed down in February 2017 and the boarded-up building has been left empty ever since.

Designs by Morris Property and local architect Trevor Hewett were revealed earlier this year and have now been submitted to Shropshire Council for consideration.

If approved, the development will consist of two retail units and 19 apartments.

In documents submitted to the council, the applicants said: "The site, on Upper Galdeford Ludlow, is the former Budgens supermarket at the entrance to Galdeford Car Park.

"It is located in a well connected position on the fringe of the town centre being in close proximity to two Conservation Areas.

"The site is seen as an important strategic location in the townscape which justifies an urban design and context-led design approach."

The proposed building will be four storeys high, and three of the 19 flats will be affordable housing.

There will be 12 parking spaces to the rear of the new building, but there are no plans for a garden area.

The site is next to One Stop, which has planning approval to be developed into a retail unit and 10 apartments.

Shropshire Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: "Redevelopment of this site is very welcome.

"We will look at the plans in detail in the next few weeks.

"But this proposal offers the opportunity to create a lively retail and leisure area around the Galdeford corner and Tower Street."

In a bid to make the building less of an eyesore, a group of volunteers got together in the summer of 2018 to brighten it up with a mural, which remains in place.

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council.