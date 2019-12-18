More than 800 people living in council-owned properties in Telford

Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council's wholly owned housing company, was launched in 2015 to offer rental properties while regenerating brownfield land.

Now, more than 800 people live across seven sites in the borough.

Through the project, the company has regenerated more than 23 acres of brownfield land, addressing sites that might otherwise blight communities.

Building work has started at two further developments in Dothill and Snedshill which will be ready to move into next summer. Maple Fields in Dothill includes Nuplace’s first specialist and adaptable properties for older people or those with reduced mobility.

Last year, Shaquille moved from his family home in St George’s into the first home of his own.

He said he had been thinking about moving out for a while when his friend told him about the new homes in Hadley.

"I’ve always wanted my own home but before buying I wanted to see if I could manage living on my own – it’s such a big commitment but I love my home, and I must say it’s worth every penny," he said.

"I loved being able to choose my apartment off plan – although I had to wait for it to be built, that time gave me chance to save before I moved in.

"It’s hard to say what I love the most. The apartment is so spacious – I have an en-suite plus a main bathroom so it’s perfect for when friends visit. Nuplace have also been so easy to get in touch with when I have a problem, which really puts my mind at ease.

"I would definitely recommend Nuplace to anyone who is looking to make that big move into their first home. It’s been the perfect stepping stone for me."

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, said: "Nuplace is already an incredible success story for the borough and it is fantastic to hear first-hand from tenants how these new homes are benefitting our communities.

"Nuplace is regenerating those neighbourhoods which are in need and is working to ensure that local people have access to suitable housing as well as driving up the quality of the rental sector, regenerating brownfield land and creating local jobs.”