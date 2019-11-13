Housing masterplan created for Shropshire Council gains recognition at awards ceremony

Greenspace Architects from Ellesmere, was awarded a high commendation against international competition in the New Civil Engineer TechFest Awards 2019.

The award, in the Cities Visionary category, was for its 'One Housing Scheme', which it has developed for Shropshire Council.

The authority's new housing company, Cornovii, will use the model to build new developments.

The scheme is designed as a model that can be used to extend rural towns or villages in the county. It sets out a master plan which is “distilled down from the garden city principles”.

The entry was a close second to winners City of Helsinki 3D+ who went on to receive the overall Judges Award for the best entry across all categories so it was tough competition.

An aerial view of the scheme

The New Civil Engineer said: "High commendations are not to be taken as lip service. To have been recognised by the judges as an outstanding entrant in a category, although not the winner, is an amazing achievement in itself."

Only eight out of the 18 categories recognised a highly commended entry in the 111-strong shortlist.

The judges' comments noted 'strong synergies between the themes, scalable and positive impact on community and its people.'

Kevin Slack, director of Greenspace Architects, said: "We have risen to the challenge of an exemplary brief and the outcomes of pioneering work such as The Broseley Project to create an exceptional masterplan as a model to help Shropshire meet its housing needs in a low carbon, low energy economy.

An artist's impression of the scheme

"The well-being of the residents is at the heart of the brief, based on light, airy accessible homes set in car-free green spaces with good opportunities for social interaction and food production."

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s executive director adult services, public health and housing, said: “The One Housing Scheme is something that we’re particularly proud of and we’re so pleased that it has been recognised as one of the best in the world.

“As many will know, Shropshire has an ageing population and we’re keen to address this by providing homes that people can and want to live in for longer.

“These proposed homes offer something really quite different to what’s on the open market today – they will be designed around the people who will live in them, built with thought and care, and within a welcoming community setting.”