Former primary school near Shrewsbury up for sale

St Mary's Primary School, in Westbury, shut in July 2017 in a merger with nearby schools in Worthen and Hope.

The school building and half-acre site is now up for sale via modern method of auction with a starting bid of £325,000.

McCartneys, which is marketing the property, said: "The site providing huge potential at an affordable price is a rare find in the current market be it your first or umpteenth development project.

"Certainly an opportunity not to be missed."

Westbury School. Photo: McCartneys

The building includes a four-bedroom stone school house, stone built former school hall and later extensions.

There are seven further rooms plus male and female toilets, cloakroom and the former school kitchen.

The estate agents said the property, "lends itself to a variety of other uses including residential – subject to the relevant consents".

It will be auctioned online on November 21.

Westbury School. Photo: McCartneys

The school closed after the federation governing the three schools decided to consolidate teaching at Long Mountain School in Worthen, saying it would secure better education for the future.

Meanwhile the school site at Hope, which has also remained closed since the merger, has been left to fall into disrepair while Shropshire Council awaits the sign-off from the Department for Education to allow the site to be used for non-educational purposes.

The council has voiced its frustration over the ongoing saga, which has led to repeated vandalism of the building.

It is hoped that it will eventually be used to provide much-needed housing and car parking in the village.