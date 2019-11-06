Joy for protestors as Shropshire houses appeal lost

Albrighton Parish Council and residents were pleased with a decision to dismiss an appeal made by Jessup for previously refused plans to build 74 extra care apartments, six bungalows and 58 houses on land east of Shaw Lane.

Following a meeting held in September by the Planning Inspectorate, the decision was announced on Monday morning and dismissed the appeal on the grounds that the plans would effect highway safety and the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

At the meeting were representatives from Jessup developers, Shropshire Planning Authority, Albrighton Parish Council, Albrighton Development Action Group, local residents and St. Mary's CE Primary School.

Peter Woodman, chair of the Albrighton Parish Council, said: "I think we collectively put in a very good case and arguments for the inspector at the hearing.

"The access and entrance via Shaw Lane is such a traffic congested area, it is dangerous for the pedestrians, especially for pupils at the school.

"The inspector spent a morning in the area. In his report he felt that it was really unsafe and not acceptable from a highway point of view.

"The other ground for dismissing the application was the extra care home building would have dominated the historic building and towered over local houses. He obviously listened to us and took it all on board.

"We were always hopeful for this result. To get this news on Monday morning was absolutely great. Most villagers will be relieved because it was going to be such a problem."

In a report by B Bowker from the Planning Inspectorate, the main reasons for the dismissal were the effect of the proposal on highway safety, and the effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area and the setting of a nearby listed building.

It said: "The council’s concern relates to the effect of the proposed apartment building on local character and appearance, and on the setting of the Railway Station Building and footbridge (Grade II listed).

"During my early evening site visit, Shaw Lane was subject to limited traffic and on street parking was available.

"However the concerns of the council and local residents primarily relate to highway activity associated with the primary school during the morning and mid-afternoon, and the railway station and medical centre.

"I have identified harm in relation to highway safety and local character and appearance. Furthermore, the proposal would result in less than substantial harm to the significance of the Railway Station and footbridge.

"In any event, the totality of harm identified above would outweigh the combined public benefits associated with the proposal, including its provision of extra care homes and affordable housing. On this basis the appeal must fail."