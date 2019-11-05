Plans to access Ludlow site through estate road dropped in 'victory for common sense'

Housing developer Crest Nicholson is set to start building 137 homes on a site off Foldgate Lane in Ludlow.

Permission for the scheme was granted on appeal in 2016 after a five-year battle between the developers and local residents.

A reserved matters application was approved in September this year, with the condition that no houses could be built until a junction had been created off the A49 for construction access.

But the developer said that for the first six to eight weeks, construction vehicles will need to use Foldgate Lane to access the site due to the access point being too steep.

This was strongly opposed and let to a site meeting between representatives from Crest Nicholson with Ludlow unitary and town councillors and Ludford parish councillors to discuss the problems it could cause.

Following the meeting, the developer has now reverted to the original plan of all construction access being off the A49.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: "This proposal gained no support because the narrow Foldgate Lane is not suitable for construction traffic.

"That’s why the planning inspector who gave permission for the site insisted that construction access from the A49.

Advertising

"Now, Crest Nicholson has reverted to using the A49 access.

"This is a victory for common sense and for local councillors.

"The developer will meet Shropshire Council planners this week to discuss details of the new construction access."