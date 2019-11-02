Environmental damage fears may foil south Shropshire homes plan

Revised proposals for the properties in the grounds of Linney House in Ludlow were submitted earlier this year, after approval for two previous schemes lapsed.

The new application proposes eight houses, whereas the previous approval was for just three.

The plans sparked concerns from Shropshire Council’s tree service, which said it cannot support the application after it estimated a net loss of 644 trees on the site and ran into trouble over heritage, highways and ecology. Now a letter from Andrew Sierakowski, consultant planner, to the landowner’s representatives has warned that the application would be “unlikely” that approval would be justified.

He highlighted concerns raised by the council’s tree service, saying there would need to be, “significant revisions to the proposed layout density and landscaping” before approval could be recommended.

Similarly, the ecology officer said: “The development now proposed would be significantly more damaging to the Environmental Network, than the approved development for three houses.”

The council did concede that the development would offer some benefits, including the restoration and repair of the stone wall along the Linney, and its affordable housing contribution.

But Mr Sierakowski concluded: “I consider it unlikely, on the basis of the application as current submitted, that the benefits of the submitted scheme, would be such, as to justify approval of the application against policy, and indeed on the contrary I consider that the harm that would be caused by the currently proposed scheme would substantial outweigh any benefits that the scheme may offer.”

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: “The proposal contravenes local and national planning rules.

“If they press ahead, it is likely to be refused.”