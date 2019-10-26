Empty Telford pub could be demolished under new homes plan

Clutton Homes has applied to knock down the vacant Cheshire Cheese in Doseley, and build six houses and four bungalows on the site.

A total of 20 new car parking spaces would be included in the development if successful.

An application document said that the building last operated as a pub on January 31 this year.

A design and access statement by Cadsquare Midlands on behalf of the developers said: "The site is regular in shape and is approximately 0.24 hectares in size.

"Due to economic forces the pub has become financially unviable to continue in its original guise, and following a period of unsuccessful marketing an alternative residential use for the site is now proposed.

Connections

"The site is located in an area with good access to a wide range of services to suit daily needs, including retail, community and health services. Its location close to public transport links also allows connections into Telford town centre which contains additional facilities associated with a larger urban centre.

"The blocks are laid out as detached or pairs of semi-detached units reflecting the urban grain found in the locality.

Advertising

"The site is currently accessed via an awkward arrangement at the corner of Doseley Road at its junction with the public right of way before it turns under the railway bridge."

The document said that a new access would be created thanks to another development to the south which has already been approved.

All of the houses would have either two or three bedrooms.

The consultation period will end on November 13. A decision on the application will be made after that by officers.