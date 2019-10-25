Hundreds of new homes planned for former Telford mining site

Telford & Wrekin Council and Parkhill Estates are in discussions over a plan for land to the north of Lawley, an area which has been the focus of major development in recent years.

The 150-acre site takes up most of the green land between Dawley Road, Lawley Road and the M54, and sits north of Lawley Village.

Under the plans Parkhill Estates would use its land at the north of the site for commercial units, which it says could create more than 1,000 employment opportunities, while land included in the Telford Land Deal to the south of the site would be used for housing – bordering the existing Lawley development.

An early proposal document shows that a significant area of land between the business and residential sections would be retained as parkland, with walking and cycle routes suggested as part of the proposal.

The land owned by Parkhill Estates is former mining land that has been partially restored. It is outside the town boundary and is reserved in the local plan for minerals, although these have already been extracted.

James Cannon, property director for Parkhill, said that the site would be very attractive for business owners, and added that new locations are needed in the town.

Criticism

He said: "With a lack of modern buildings, occupiers are looking outside Telford for up to date stock, including i450 and i54 Phase II. We have a development in Walsall called Iron Park and we have received a variety of enquiries from occupiers in Telford seeking modern accommodation.

"Lawley Park seeks to address that issue and provide more modern accommodation for occupiers in Telford. We have a number of firm enquiries from existing occupiers in the town."

The proposals have met with some criticism from local residents, who have voiced concerns over access to health services and education, and the loss of green space.

Lawley Councillor Lee Vidor has said there should be more focus on ensuring that the recent development of Lawley is completed to a safe standard before starting on new sites.

He said: "Lawley version two? Let's finish version one to a suitable, safe standard first.

"Yes we need to build houses. We all live in new houses in a new town. However we must have a clear urban boundary and protect it.

"Telford and Wrekin Council have a local planning policy which allocates plenty of new developments up until 2031. A number of Lawley fields are already earmarked in this plan. Adding the Lawley Park development could see something the size of Lawley all over again."