Oswestry Town Council joins objection to hillfort housing plans

Two amended planning applications by Galliers Homes Ltd have been sent to Shropshire Council, one for 52 homes, the other for 48 homes on separate parcels of land off Whittington Road.

At a meeting of the town council's development and planning committee this week councillors voted to continue to object to the plans as they did when they first were lodged in the summer.

Objecting to the plans at the time, Councillor Sandy Best said they were inappropriate in the setting of such a nationally important, historic site.

The site was included in Shropshire Council’s SAMDev housing policy five years ago.

But it has been criticised by campaigners who want to protect the hillfort from development.

Galliers has said it will include a footpath on the land to a viewing point where visitors will be able to see the hillfort and will provide an interpretation board.