MP in discussions over housing provision in Telford

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, held discussions with the housing association, Wrekin Housing Trust, over the provision of more affordable housing in Telford and Wrekin.

Earlier this year The Wrekin Housing Trust celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Mr Pritchard met Wayne Gethings, CEO of The Wrekin Housing Group, which owns The Wrekin Housing Trust, at his constituency office in Wellington.

The Conservative MP said they discussed the housing group’s aim to increase its housing stock, proposals for new elderly care provision in Shifnal and Whitchurch, and government plans to make it easier for people to own their home through shared ownership schemes.

He said: “I look forward to working with The Wrekin Housing Trust to ensure the expansion of affordable homes, retirement properties and supported living for elderly residents across Telford and Wrekin.”