Plans for more than 50 new retirement homes in Shropshire thrown out

Churchill Retirement Living wanted to build 52 retirement homes off land in Innage Lane, Bridgnorth.

But Shropshire Council said the plans did not suit the area, and officers refused planning permission.

Mike Davies, planning case officer, said: “The layout and design of the proposal creates a poor environment which fails to provide appropriate open space provision for future residents of the development.

“The proposal is therefore contrary to Section 8 of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The proposal will prejudice the comprehensive redevelopment of the site, therefore creating an unacceptable form of development which will see the introduction of residential units adjacent to a builders yard which is accessed via the development site.

“This is considered to be detrimental to the amenities of future residents and represents an unacceptable form of development.”

He added: “This application is a revision to two recent applications to erect apartments for the elderly on this site.

“The first was for the reception of a three-storey block of sheltered accommodation comprising 55 apartments for the elderly and lodge manager’s accommodation; communal facilities; vehicular access and car parking landscaping scheme and boundary treatment.”

Advertising

Quality

He said this application was refused in October 2016 because it was considered that it failed to attribute sufficient importance to the historic significance of the site and that it would dominate the landscape.

He added: “An appeal was lodged against the above refusal and was the subject of a planning hearing.

“During the consideration of the appeal the issue of whether the proposed development should make a contribution towards affordable housing was raised.

Advertising

“The appeal was dismissed in December 2017.”

He said a second application for 49 apartments was lodged and refused in November 27.

“This proposal is for a 52 retirement apartment scheme (which is aimed at residents aged 55 and over) compromising 34 one bed apartments and 18 two bed apartments spread over a partial two storey and three storey development,” he said.

“The development will also incorporate 22 on site car parking spaces for residents and visitors.

“The application site extends close to the centre of Bridgnorth.”

Refusing the application, he added: “Whilst the principle of such a development on this site is accepted and supported by the local planning authority, the revised proposals represent a significant retrograde step in terms of the quality of this development.

“The loss of the private garden area for residents provides a much inferior environment from that envisaged .”