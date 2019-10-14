First housing phase plans submitted for former factory site between Telford and Shrewsbury

Welshpool-based SJ Roberts Construction Ltd has already been granted outline permission for 470 homes on the site of the former British Sugar premises near Allscott and Walcot.

If approved, phase one will span the B4394 between the villages. The road’s speed limit will be reduced to 30mph and a bus route through the new estate will be added.

Five parish councils and the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding National Beauty Partnership will be consulted, and Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, submitted by SJ Roberts Construction, says 120 of the 200 houses will have three bedrooms and 19 will be classed as affordable housing. A further 28 will be included in phase two.

Phase one will include 10 bungalows, eight with two bedrooms and two with three.

Distinctiveness

An ecology park to provide habitat for a wide variety of species but, in particular, provide mitigation for the loss of habitat suitable for ground nesting birds, is also planned.

A new primary school, “to be designed and provided by the local authority” and business units which will be delivered by SJ Roberts “at a time when they become commercially viable” are also proposed.

“The road network within the site has been developed in conjunction with the Telford & Wrekin Highways Design Guide,” the company’s statement adds.

“As stated in the guide, this will ensure that new roads will meet the needs of future residents, visitors and users, whilst retaining the local distinctiveness of the area. The B4394 that runs along the entire front length of the site will be reduced to a 30mph limit.”

Traffic-calming features will also be installed, and a new spine road and bus route will go through the site.