Telford snooker venue demolition would make way for 86 apartments under plans

The site of the former Eden Complex, a sports bar and snooker club in Oakengates, will be knocked down and replaced by the apartments block under plans submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council by Telford Development Ltd.

The proposals, which are now for 65 one-bedroom apartments and 21 two-bedroom apartments, were originally for 77 apartments and were given outline planning permission in August 2018.

They also include two communal rooftop gardens, nine motorcycle parking spaces, purpose-built storage for 107 bicycles and 64 car parking spaces, half of which are located inside the building.

Located on Canongate next to the A442 Queensway, the existing two-storey snooker facility has been there since the early 90s and a hand-car wash business also operates from the site.

A design and access statement submitted by Parkdesigned Architects along with the application states the former sports bar is 'in a state of disrepair'.

Proposed roof garden included in the development

It states: "The existing snooker centre is of low quality and in a state of disrepair. With no opportunity for retrofit and re-use, the building is proposed to be demolished."

Roof gardens included in the plans will be fit with 'small trees, shrubs and include a variety of spaces that can be used for social gatherings'.

The document also states the building will be made from cream-coloured brick and include dark grey windows and doors.

The development was originally proposed as six storeys high, but now has a varied rooftop.

The design and access statement adds: "The building was initially massed up to 6No. storeys in height to provide sufficient accommodation for the development.

"Responding to the angular nature of the site, the mass was then pushed and pulled on the longitudinal faces.

"Floor areas from the fourth and fifth floors have been relocated to the rear of the building to create a stepped massing. This produces a varied skyline, reducing its visual impact from Canongate."

Telford & Wrekin planning department will decide on the application in the coming weeks.