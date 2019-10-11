Housing development takes shape at Shrewsbury barracks site

The new homes are beginning to take shape at the Copthorne Road site. Builder Bellway is building a selection of 228 one, two, three and four-bedroom houses on the site.

Prospective buyers are now able to visit the development, where a range of homes have already been snapped up off-plan.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “We are really pleased that the new homes are beginning to take shape at Copthorne Keep, and it is brilliant to be able to invite people to visit the development now.

"House-hunters will find a wide range of homes on offer, which have been designed to suit all types of people, from first-time buyers and downsizers to growing families.”

“The first few homes have proven particularly popular, so I would encourage house-hunters to visit the development to avoid missing out.”

As part of the planning agreement for Copthorne Keep, Bellway is investing more than £1 million in local infrastructure and facilities, including £501,200 for primary school provision within the catchment area of the site, while £521,000 is going towards secondary education places or facilities.

Improvements to cricket provision at Frankwell County Ground are being funded by a £115,000 developer contribution, while £30,498 is going to enhance nearby recreation grounds.

The housebuilder is also providing £110,000 towards a new controlled pedestrian crossing at Copthorne Road.