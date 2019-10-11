£4 million project to build homes behind Newport's Royal Victoria Hotel restarts

Development on the site came to a standstill in January when Amicus Finance, which were funding the project, went into administration along with Hawk Plant, the building company.

Work has now restarted on the old car park where 21 two and three bedroom town houses are being built. The homes are now being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and The Wrekin Housing Trust, which said they would begin to be available for affordable rent from the spring.

Plans to continue the development of 12 apartments within the Grade II listed hotel is expected to start again in 2020.

The whole project is still being managed by Town Centre Properties, a Shropshire based property company.The Council’s contribution to the partnership, £730,00 has been funded from developer “offsite” contributions from other developments, so called Section 106 monies.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet lead for housing and infrastructure, said: “This is another significant investment into the centre of Newport which is helping to bring a housing site on brownfield forward.

“It will also help to meet a very pressing need for more affordable rental housing in the borough which the Wrekin Housing Group will operate with priority for people from or connected with Newport. It’s another sign of the Council investing to create a better borough.”

Delighted

Steve Swann, project manager at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to get this development going again with the assistance of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Advertising

"The builders Hawk Contractors started again on site on Monday and we expect the 21 two and three bedroom town houses to be available for affordable rent next spring.”

Roger Brock, managing director of Town Centre Properties, said that the last year had been difficult for his company.

“2019 has been a testing year for the business with the liquidation of the funder," he said.

"I am pleased that we now have The Wrekin Housing Trust on board to complete the build of the 21 Mews houses. I am also in final talks with building contractors for the development of the hotel.

Advertising

"I expect 2020 to be a far more productive year for the business and will allow us to return the Royal Victoria Hotel to its former glory.”

The Wrekin Housing Trust coming on board for the area behind the Royal Victoria Hotel may also means that a long-standing row over whether a much-used path is public right of way or not.

Plans to convert the Royal Victoria Hotel into flats were originally green lit in February 2017. Work began shortly after, but it soon hit delays because of conditions on the planning application.