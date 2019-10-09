Housing plan for former Telford car park re-submitted

Broseley-based Cannon Designs have applied for outline permission to build five four-bedroom homes just south of Brick Kiln Bank, Lightmoor.

Similar plans were submitted last year but rejected by Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department, who said “inadequate supporting geotechnical information” had been submitted to demonstrate the site’s viability.

The new application includes a structural engineers’ appraisal. In the application, Cannon Designs owner Laura Cannon writes: “Five four-bed residential units are proposed on the former overflow car park of Ibstock Brickworks, located south of Brick Kiln Bank.”

She adds that the one-and-a-half-acre site, between the road and a right of way, is “currently redundant and not used for any purpose, nor managed”. Ms Cannon applied for planning permission for five homes in October 2018, but this was refused in June this year.

The new application includes an “appraisal of slope stability and foundation feasibility”, compiled by Shrewsbury-based structural engineers Carroll and Williams LLP.

The Gorge Parish Council will be consulted about the new application, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.