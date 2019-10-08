Revised Whitchurch health centre plans look set to be approved

The plans for the Pauls Moss site have been submitted by the Wrekin Housing Trust, which had its previous plans for – which included demolishing the historic mansion – turned down in June.

But now fresh plans which do not include the demolition, will go before Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee next Tuesday, where officers have recommended them for approval.

The plans are for re-development to include the conversion of the house to form a cafe/community hub and flats; the erection of 71 sheltered residential apartments; a health centre building; removal of trees, and 80 car parking spaces.

Philip Mullineux, principal planning officer for the council, says in his report: “The application proposes re-development of Pauls Moss, with retention of Pauls Moss House, demolition of existing sheltered housing accommodation and general needs flats and proposed new build Extra Care apartment scheme, health centre and conversion of Pauls Moss House to flats and a community hub. The proposal includes provision for the delivery of 71 units of supported housing for the over 55s.”

“This revised application does not include provision for an on-site pharmacy and as a result there are two less car parking spaces proposed.

“Clearly ‘Paul’s Moss house’ is considered a significant non-designated heritage asset and its retention on site is to be preferred.

“Any application which includes provision for demolition of Paul’s Moss House will need to adequately demonstrate the overall benefits of its demolition and any replacement building will need to be of high quality in both design and construction.”

Refusing permission for the application in June, the committee said: “The boundary of the Whitchurch Conservation Area was drawn to incorporate the Pauls Moss mansion when designated in 1987 and this building is considered specifically to make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area by virtue of its design, detailing, historic character and visual significance within the site.

“The proposed demolition of the Pauls Moss house would cause total loss of a non-designated heritage asset and substantial harm to the significance of the Conservation Area which is a designated heritage asset.”

Mr Mullineux added: “Taking into consideration the significant material considerations as discussed in this report, the merits of the proposal are considered acceptable with no adverse impacts overall in relation to the surrounding conservation area and its historic features.”