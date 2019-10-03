Hundreds attend Bridgnorth 'garden village' exhibits

The exhibitions, laid on by the Stanmore Consortium last week, centred around plans to build 850 homes and a large business development in Stanmore, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth.

Published on the day of the first exhibit last Wednesday, the master plan shows potential inclusions within the ‘garden village’ including a new park & ride facility, primary school and sports centre, as well as the creation of 2,000 jobs.

See also:

During the exhibition events, a draft map and artist impressions of what the development could look like were displayed as well as possible amenities and road alterations.

But during the second of the three events last Thursday, protesters gathered outside the venue of Castle Hall to object to the plans being put forward.

Graeme Manton, of Apley Estate, said: "More than 200 people attended last week’s informal consultation events and we would like to thank everyone who came along for their time.

“These events provided an important opportunity to explain the concept and gather local views."

Advertising

Made up of Apley Estate, Stanmore Properties and other local landowners, the consortium declined to comment on the protesters.

Mr Manton added: "Many people made positive comments and we will now be looking at the valuable feedback received and incorporating this to achieve the best possible proposals for Stanmore.

“Our aim will be to respond formally to Shropshire Council’s statutory consultation as part of its Local Plan Review."