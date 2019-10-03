Council appeals for land to build 250 homes

For the first time in 30 years the county council is building council houses and is looking for potential sites to help give residents the greatest possible choice.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for housing, said: “We are looking for people who are interested and willing to work with us and help deliver affordable homes across the county. We want to hear from developers or landowners with plans to develop homes to help us make the most of this exciting opportunity to build for the future.

“We are looking for sites with planning permission for residential use or sites where homes are being developed that could be sold on completion.

"The council has an ambitious target of providing 250 additional homes over the next five years and this initiative will help us meet our targets.”

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact the council’s housing service by email at housing@powys.gov.uk or telephone 01597 827464 for an information pack.