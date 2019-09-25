Plans to build 41 houses on ancient woodland in Shrewsbury branded 'ecological vandalism'

Councillor Dean Carroll made the scathing remark in his response to a planning application for a new housing development in the Battlefield area.

The application seeks outline approval for up to 41 homes on a three-hectare site to the east of the A5112 Battlefield Road.

The plans have met with strong resistance with 16 public objections already received.

Councillor Carroll said in his submission: "I strongly object to the planning application. This area forms part of the Lion Coppice, a protected area of ancient woodland that serves as a habitat for numerous protected species including rare butterflies and bats.

"The loss of such a unique habitat in north Shrewsbury would be nothing less than ecological vandalism."

He said any development on the site would be a breach of several local and national planning policies relating to ecology and enhancing the natural environment.

Impact

Councillor Carroll added: "Even the applicant’s own Ecological Appraisal identifies the damage such a development would cause to the habitat of the Lion Coppice.

“I would fully expect this application to be refused given it would be in clear breach of both local and national planning policies, however if approval were being considered I formally request this go to the planning committee for determination and not be done under delegated powers.”

The ecological survey said the woodland on site was of "high ecological value". It recognises that most of the woodland will be retained, "but may suffer negative impact from increased public pressure and disturbance from public access".

The application was submitted just days after a separate application for 100 homes on the other side of Battlefield Road.

Shrewsbury Town Council said in its response to the new application that it had considered the two together due to their proximity.

"Members have concerns about the cumulative impact of a significant number of car movements from these two development sites onto an already stressed part of the road network in Shrewsbury," the town council said.

Both applications will be decided by Shropshire Council.