Protesters’ plea over Shropshire homes bid amid fears of impact on roads, GPs and schools

Residents in Much Wenlock say they are worried a new 80-home development planned for land by the primary school in Bridgnorth Road, will have a major impact on the town.

Campaigners say the development is in addition to 1,000 new homes planned for the site of the Ironbridge Power Station site – which is just four miles away from the town.

Lesley Durbin, one of the residents against the plans and part of the Much Wenlock Neighbourhood Refresh group, said: “The impact of a proposed new development of 80 houses in Much Wenlock is causing serious concern in the community.

“Only four miles from Much Wenlock, on the site of the Ironbridge Power Station, 1,000 new dwellings are proposed.

“Meanwhile, 60 new dwellings are also proposed in nearby Cressage.

“There is concern that these two new developments, by themselves, will impact the very busy doctor surgeries at both Much Wenlock and Cressage.”