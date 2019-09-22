Historic Shropshire pub earmarked for housing

The Boar’s Head pub in Bishop’s Castle, among the oldest buildings in the town, was put on the market for £695,000 three years ago and remains unsold as a going concern.

Now the proprietors have submitted designs to change the Church Street premises from commercial use to housing instead.

A design and access statement submitted with the application stated: “The Boar’s Head consists of a bar, restaurant, kitchen and toilets on the ground floor with living accommodation above.

"The Curly Tail, which is a former barn, is divided into four en suite bedrooms. There is a parking area and beer garden at the rear.

“A timber framed building dating from the 17th century, the Boar’s Head is listed Grade II. External walls were rebuilt in stone in the 19th century with a stucco finish and has slate roofs.

"There are modern additions at the rear consisting of a flat roofed toilet block with small porch over the rear entrance to the building and a single storey extension with slate roof, which until recently has been used as the post office.”

Under the proposals modern extensions at the rear of the property would be demolished to open up the courtyard.

A partition wall would be rebuilt inside the pub itself to create two dwellings, The Curly Tail would be converted into a single dwelling, and two new cottages would be built in the beer garden.

Advertising

Block paving would replace the tarmacadam car park and timber fenced gardens created.

The current owners stated that they hoped to move into one of the dwellings if the scheme is given the go-ahead said that despite their efforts to move on from the business including the offer of a lease arrangement, no new operator has been found.

At a meeting of Bishop’s Castle’s Town Council earlier this week the members did not discuss the application due to a number of them declaring a pecuniary interest in the matter.

A decision over the scheme will be made by Shropshire Council’s planning committee at a later date.

Advertising

The property was taken off the market last month.

A council planning report stated: "The agents have indicated that the lack of interest is due to the over provision of similar businesses in the town.

"There are five other pubs - in terms of the provision of bed and breakfast accommodation, Bishop’s Castle is again well served."

One of those has been on the market for two years, while a guesthouse also on the market has closed.