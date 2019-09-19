Plans to build 100 new houses and 70-flat care home in Telford

Countryside Properties UK have applied for permission to build the estate just north of the M54 and east of Dawley Road.

The Essex-based developer say a landscaped pond and extensive green space will be included on the site, and construction work will aim to avoid two known badger sets and leave a public right of way unobstructed.

Wellington Town Council will be consulted about the proposal, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision at a later date.

Cerda Planning Ltd are acting as agents for Countryside Properties. In a design statement, Cerda associate director Debbie Farrington writes: “The site comprises 18 acres of open land to the southern edge of Arleston, just north of the M54 between Dawley Road to the west and Arleston Lane to the east.

“To the north sit the residential properties of Kingsland which form the northern boundary of the site, with properties of Arleston Village sitting in the centre of the U-shape.

“The layout provides 106 dwellings comprising of two, three and four bedroom houses, alongside 70 self-contained extra care apartments with communal facilities.”

The three-storey care complex will be on the west side of the site, backing on to Dawley Road, and will include lounges and a dining area, a kitchen, a hairdresser and staff offices.

The statement adds that roads will branch off from Dawley Road to the west and Arleston Lane to the east, and an existing right of way will be retained and kept safe throughout the proposed building work.