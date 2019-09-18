Claims on Bridgnorth 'garden village' plans are questionable, says protesters

The proposals for the settlement, which include 850 homes and a large section of employment land, centre on a site at Stanmore.

The consortium behind the plans released a website set up by communications agency Camargue to promote the scheme, which states more than 2,000 new jobs will be created, ahead of a series of public consultation meetings later this month.

It states: "The Stanmore Consortium comprising the Apley Estate, Shropshire Council, Stanmore Properties and other local landowners is developing plans for a new village at Stanmore."

The plans have been included in Shropshire Council's local development plan, setting out where houses will be built in the county up until 2036.

The website adds: "Bridgnorth suffers from a shortage of homes and a new village would provide high-quality housing including affordable properties, well-designed green spaces and improvements to the country park, to make it a great place to live."

But the campaign group fighting the plans, Save Bridgnorth Greenbelt Group (SBGG), said the information should be taken "with a very big pinch of salt".

Rebecca Turner, group press officer, said: "Scepticism is needed when dealing with a PR company working for landowners that have a vested interest in convincing you that the development is necessary and wanted.

"Bridgnorth people aren't fools, we're sure they'll take it all with a very big pinch of salt."

The group said that residents had already started to query the figures quoted on the website.

Miss Turner added: "There are lots of questionable claims on jobs and housing numbers; it hardly fills us with confidence that they’re going to play fair.

"We need to ensure residents engage with the democratic process and raise concerns with their local councillors."

The website adds the scheme will "build on the success of Stanmore Business Park" and attract new investment while retaining "world class tenants such as Grainger & Worrall and Classic Motor Cars".

Three consultation events on the proposals are planned, starting with one from 12.30pm to 7pm on Wednesday, September 25, at the Marches Centre for Manufacturing & Technology on Stanmore Industrial Estate.

It will be followed by the second on Thursday, September 26, between 2pm and 8pm at Castle Hall, Bridgnorth, with the final one taking place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 28, at Low Town Community Hall in the town.