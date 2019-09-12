New Shrewsbury apartments plan submitted by developers

Morris & Co has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build two apartment blocks on the land in Oteley Road.

A previous application was turned down earlier this summer.

In a report to the council, the applicant says the land has previously been used for agriculture and also as a plant nursery. There is a vacant bungalow on the site which would be demolished.

In their application, Base Architects, working for Morris & Co said: "The proposed scheme on the eastern half of the site considered the demand for dwellings locally and concluded that two and three-bedroom apartments were lacking locally and that such a development would offer, amongst others, young professionals and downsizing retired couples the opportunity to live in this developing area of Shrewsbury."

A previous application for the site was refused in June on the grounds that the development was 'of a scale and mass that it will have an overbearing impact on the built environment'.

Planners also believed that the development would have a 'detrimental impact on residential amenity and privacy issues'.

Concerns were also raised that there was a lack of information regarding highways and any impact the development would have on bats.

In their resubmission, the applicant says they have now addressed a number of issues, sought reports from highways and ecologists and also reduced the scale of the development from 45 apartments to 42.

The matter will now be determined by Shropshire Council's planning department.