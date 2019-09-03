GP surgery talks held amid plans for 3,000 homes near M54

The plans, proposed by Bradford Estates, include 3,000 homes and 50 hectares of employment land off junction three of the M54, near to Tong, and most recently suggested three new schools and a GP surgery in an "emerging masterplan" document.

Shropshire Council has welcomed the most recent proposals and said further discussions over new schools will take place if the site is named as a preferred strategic site in the next stage of its Local Plan consultation.

Currently, three sites have been identified as concrete preferred strategic sites by the council – effectively meaning the authority backs the projects, which include Clive Barracks at Tern Hill, RAF Cosford and the former Ironbridge Power Station.

But the council has stopped short of selecting the Bradford plan as a preferred site, and instead is consulting with the public until September 9 before making a decision on the scheme, which currently has no concrete proposals.

Nicky Wilde, director of primary care at Shropshire CCG, confirmed the organisation had met with Bradford Estates.

She said: “The CCG is aware of this proposed development as part of its estates planning work and we have had an initial meeting with the developers to find out more but it is still very early days.”

Provision

The early suggestions by Bradford Estates are that the development would include two primary schools, a secondary school and a GP surgery.

Those claims have been met with outrage from campaigners opposed to the plans, who argue that there is no guarantee that the suggestions will be part of any final plans.

Shropshire Council has welcomed the plans, which it said would provide further opportunity for public comment.

A council spokesman said: "If land north of junction three of the M54 was to be proposed as a preferred strategic site within the next stage of the Local Plan, further discussions would be required with the site promoters.

"These discussions would include the infrastructure requirements associated with the site, including education provision."

This comes after Phil Wilson, Shropshire Council's service manager for children's services, said one primary school was a "definite requirement" at a meeting discussing the plans on July 10.

He said surrounding schools in Albrighton and Shifnal would not be able to accommodate the influx of children the development would bring.

But he said the plans were not big enough to "deliver an effective curriculum" at secondary school level and instead, Shifnal's Idsall School would reduce its intake from Telford & Wrekin to make room for incoming students.