Plans for 40 new homes in Whitchurch
A large housing estate could be built in Whitchurch if plans get the go-ahead.
Mattell Trustees Ltd has applied to Shropshire Council for outline permission to build 40 houses on land north of Edgeley Road.
A report prepared by Berrys says that the development site lies within the town and is on land with limited agricultural value.
The submission will now be considered by members of the council's planning department.
