Demolition order issued over house built near Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued a planning enforcement notice regarding a building constructed on land adjoining Ercall Mill Bridge, High Ercall.

The council says the building was created without planning permission and has issued an enforcement notice that requires it to be demolished and the land to be restored to its previous condition.

The notice issued by the authority states: "The council considers that the building erected is an unacceptable and inappropriate form of development that has not been designed for agricultural purposes.

"It is considered that the building has been constructed using materials of a higher quality and to a standard substantially higher than would reasonably be required for an agricultural building on a parcel of land this size.

Incongruous

"Furthermore it is also considered that the building constructed is unsuitable for agricultural use and has the physical appearance and design of a residential dwelling.

"As a result it is considered that the building results in an incongruous feature that adversely affects the character and appearance of the open countryside."

It adds: "The council does not consider that planning permission should be given because, because planning conditions could not overcome the problems."

The notice can be appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.