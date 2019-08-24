Controversial plans for six homes near Bridgnorth to go before committee

The plans, which have been strongly opposed by Alveley and Romsley Parish Council, are to build six dwellings on land east of Meadowbrook Close in Alveley.

This is the second time South Shropshire Planning Committee has considered the application, made by Harry Pitt, having deferred the decision to await further details by the applicant at its meeting on April 9.

Alveley and Romsley Parish Council has opposed the plans, outlining concerns for the wellbeing of an oak tree and a congested site access point.

The objection submitted by the parish council said: "The council notes that the proposal no longer requires the immediate removal of the mature oak tree which is now subject to a tree preservation order. However, the council is concerned that the groundwork for the road and bridge that would access this development would inevitably damage the root system for this tree and threaten its long term survival.

"Access to the proposed development via Meadowbrook is extremely problematic. Meadowbrook is a cul-de-sac which is not wide enough to accommodate the variety of traffic which will need to access the proposed development, both during and after construction.

"On-pavement parking is already commonplace in Meadowbrook, creating safety risks for residents and pedestrians. This development would substantially increase the problem and the safety risk to exiting residents."

The council also expressed concern for the overall design of the homes.

It added: "The rendered finish of the new houses would be out of keeping with the style and finish of the neighbouring properties, and the need to realign the new houses will accentuate the discrepancy."